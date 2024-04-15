Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 15th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today April 15th:

Ultrapar Participacoes UGP: This company which is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.1% over the last 60 days.

Ultrapar Participacoes has a PEG ratio of 3.28 compared with 8.0 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

JD.com JD: This company which, operates as an online direct sales company in China, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

JD.com has a PEG ratio of 0.18 compared with 0.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

AZEK AZEK: This company, which is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

AZEK has a PEG ratio of 1.37 compared with 1.63 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

