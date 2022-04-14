Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 14th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 14th:

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated JLL: This company which provides real estate and investment management services carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Price and Consensus

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Quote

Jones Lang has a PEG ratio of 1.27 compared with 3.85 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated PEG Ratio (TTM)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated peg-ratio-ttm | Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Quote

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation PPC: This producer of fresh and frozen chicken and pork meat carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Price and Consensus

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation price-consensus-chart | Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Quote

Pilgrim’s Pride has a PEG ratio of 0.93 compared with 1.01 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Quote

Dow Inc. DOW: This materials science solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Dow Inc. Price and Consensus

Dow Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dow Inc. Quote

Dow has a PEG ratio of 0.29 compared with 1.17 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Dow Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Dow Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Dow Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here .

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here .

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.