Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 14th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 14th:
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated JLL: This company which provides real estate and investment management services carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 5.8% over the last 60 days.
Jones Lang has a PEG ratio of 1.27 compared with 3.85 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation PPC: This producer of fresh and frozen chicken and pork meat carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
Pilgrim’s Pride has a PEG ratio of 0.93 compared with 1.01 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Dow Inc. DOW: This materials science solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
Dow has a PEG ratio of 0.29 compared with 1.17 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
