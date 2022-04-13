Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 13th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 13th:

Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY: This company that engages in exploration and development of oil and gas properties carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 105.2% over the last 60 days.

Occidental Petroleum has a PEG ratio of 0.22 compared with 0.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Westlake Corporation WLK: This company which engages in manufacturing petrochemicals, polymers, and building products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.4% over the last 60 days.

Westlake has a PEG ratio of 0.20 compared with 0.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Ecopetrol S.A. EC: This integrated oil and gas company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.8% over the last 60 days.

Ecopetrol has a PEG ratio of 0.12 compared with 0.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.