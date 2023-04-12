Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 12th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 12th:

APi Group Corporation APG: This company that provides safety, specialty, and industrial services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

APi Group Corporation Price and Consensus

APi Group Corporation price-consensus-chart | APi Group Corporation Quote

APi has a PEG ratio of 0.83 compared with 1.28 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

APi Group Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

APi Group Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | APi Group Corporation Quote

Deutsche Telekom AG DTEGY: This integrated telecommunication services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Deutsche Telekom AG Price and Consensus

Deutsche Telekom AG price-consensus-chart | Deutsche Telekom AG Quote

Deutsche Telekom has a PEG ratio of 0.83 compared with 3.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Deutsche Telekom AG PEG Ratio (TTM)

Deutsche Telekom AG peg-ratio-ttm | Deutsche Telekom AG Quote

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. RICK: This hospitality company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. Quote

RCI Hospitality has a PEG ratio of 1.14 compared with 1.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. Quote

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.