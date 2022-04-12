Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 12th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 12th:
ConocoPhillips COP: This company which is primarily involved in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.6% over the last 60 days.
ConocoPhillips Price and Consensus
ConocoPhillips price-consensus-chart | ConocoPhillips Quote
ConocoPhillips has a PEG ratio of 0.40 compared with 0.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
ConocoPhillips PEG Ratio (TTM)
ConocoPhillips peg-ratio-ttm | ConocoPhillips Quote
Dow Inc. DOW: This material science company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
Dow Inc. Price and Consensus
Dow Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dow Inc. Quote
Dow has a PEG ratio of 0.28 compared with 1.19 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Dow Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Dow Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Dow Inc. Quote
Devon Energy Corporation DVN: This oil and natural gas exploration and production company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.2% over the last 60 days.
Devon Energy Corporation Price and Consensus
Devon Energy Corporation price-consensus-chart | Devon Energy Corporation Quote
Devon Energy has a PEG ratio of 0.15 compared with 0.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Devon Energy Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Devon Energy Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Devon Energy Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days
Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."
Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.See them now >>
Click to get this free report
Devon Energy Corporation (DVN): Free Stock Analysis Report
ConocoPhillips (COP): Free Stock Analysis Report
Dow Inc. (DOW): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.