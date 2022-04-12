Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 12th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 12th:

ConocoPhillips COP: This company which is primarily involved in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.6% over the last 60 days.

ConocoPhillips has a PEG ratio of 0.40 compared with 0.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Dow Inc. DOW: This material science company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Dow has a PEG ratio of 0.28 compared with 1.19 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Devon Energy Corporation DVN: This oil and natural gas exploration and production company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.2% over the last 60 days.

Devon Energy has a PEG ratio of 0.15 compared with 0.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

