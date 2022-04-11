Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 11th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 11th:

AGCO Corporation AGCO: This company which manufactures agricultural equipment and replacement parts carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

AGCO Corporation Price and Consensus

AGCO Corporation price-consensus-chart | AGCO Corporation Quote

AGCO has a PEG ratio of 1.18 compared with 1.95 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

AGCO Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

AGCO Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | AGCO Corporation Quote

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. ARCO: This company that operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.9% over the last 60 days.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Quote

Arcos Dorados has a PEG ratio of 0.66 compared with 0.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Quote

CBRE Group, Inc. CBRE: This commercial real estate services and investment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.

CBRE Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

CBRE Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CBRE Group, Inc. Quote

CBRE has a PEG ratio of 1.28 compared with 3.94 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

CBRE Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

CBRE Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | CBRE Group, Inc. Quote

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.