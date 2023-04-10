Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 10th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 10th:

Deutsche Telekom AG DTEGY: This integrated telecommunication services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Deutsche Telekom has a PEG ratio of 0.86 compared with 3.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Perion Network Ltd. PERI: This integrated digital advertising solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 16% over the last 60 days.

Perion has a PEG ratio of 0.60 compared with 0.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Ralph Lauren Corporation RL: This lifestyle products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Ralph Lauren has a PEG ratio of 1.30 compared with 1.77 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

