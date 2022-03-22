Best Growth Stocks To Buy? 4 Tech Stocks For Your Watchlist 

Are These The Best Tech Stocks To Buy Before April 2022?

There’s no question that tech stocks have been beaten down considerably over the past year. In fact, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has plunged more than 10% from its high, putting the index in correction territory. Although some investors may simply stay on the sidelines amid all these uncertainties, we also need to keep in mind that there may be buying opportunities in the stock market. Now that the index appears to be regaining some ground, many may be wondering if it is a good time to jump back in. Of course, you can’t time a bottom. But one thing we can be relatively sure of, is that these tech companies will continue to innovate and grow their offerings across the board. As such, I could see why tech stocks may be appealing to some investors at their current valuations.

Take Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) for example. Just last week, it announced new features that enable users to make purchases within the app. The new checkout tool will effectively allow small businesses to take advantage of the platform to sell products to their audience. Elsewhere, database company MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) received a Buy rating from UBS (NYSE: UBS) last Friday. Notably, The investment firm said in a note to clients that the company is gaining more traction with customers. All in all, if you are keen on investing in tech stocks, be sure to check out these top tech stocks in the stock market today.

Tech Stocks To Buy [Or Sell] Today

Anaplan

Anaplan is a cloud-based planning platform that connects organizations and people to make decisions. Through the company’s Hyperblock technology, users can manage sales performance, including incentive compensation, sales forecasting, account segmentation, and sales capacity planning among others. Not to mention, its platform also includes predictive analytics capabilities. This, in turn, allows Anaplan to deliver artificial intelligence and machine learning-based forecasting to help its customers optimize their plans. Yesterday, PLAN stock rose by over 25% upon the following news.

Namely, Anaplan announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm. The all-cash transaction is valued at approximately $10.7 billion, or $66.00 per share. With this acquisition in place, Anaplan will be able to tap into Thoma Bravo’s wide resources and insights. And on Thoma Bravo’s end, it will use its significant experience supporting industry-leading, growing software franchises, as well as its financial and operational resources, to accelerate Anaplan’s strategy. Ultimately, the intention is to attract and retain customers, employees, and partners to continue leading Anaplan’s large and expanding Connect Planning segment. Given this acquisition, would you be watching PLAN stock?

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

[Read More] Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Opens Higher; Alibaba (BABA) Expands Share Repurchase To $25 Billion

BlackBerry

A lot has changed since the prime days of BlackBerry’s smartphone business. These days, BlackBerry is in the cybersecurity business. The company provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. In particular, it focuses on the Internet of Things (IoT) which represents the next great wave in business transformation. It secures more than 500 million endpoints worldwide, including 195 million vehicles. Over the past week, BB stock has risen by more than 15%.

Just yesterday, BlackBerry announced an expansion of its collaboration with Marelli, a leading global automotive supplier. Notably, Marelli has chosen the BlackBerry QNX Neutrino Real-Time Operating System (RTOS) and BlackBerry QNX Hypervisor to power their Cockpit Domain Controller, a critical in-vehicle system. Prior to this, a number of Marelli’s in-production projects in China have already adopted the Neutrino RTOS. This expanded partnership demonstrates the two companies’ shared commitment to empowering a connected transportation future with secure, safe, and innovative mobility technologies. With this strategic partnership in place, is BB stock a buy?

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

[Read More] 3 Top Biotech Stocks To Watch This Week

Verizon

Another top tech stock to keep tabs on would be Verizon. For the most part, it is a tech company that offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to its customers. Most would be aware of its wireless services that are readily available across the U.S. under the Verizon brand. Just yesterday, the company entered into a partnership with Live Nation (NYSE: LYV). Accordingly, the two are looking to provide concert-goers with a more immersive and interactive fan experience.

Verizon will be outfitting iconic venues across the U.S. with 5G Ultra-Wideband technology that is optimized for large-scale events. It will also be offering a new “First Access” ticket program for Verizon Up members looking to get early presale tickets to the most sought-after live tours. And finally, through the Veeps streaming platform, the two companies are working together to provide exclusive access to select artists’ live streaming concerts. CEO Hans Vestberg added, “Predicated on technology and our massive consumer base, this partnership will elevate the ecosystem of music – how fans engage, how artists produce and perform, and how venues deliver enhanced in-person experiences and scale them digitally.” All things considered, would you add VZ stock to your watchlist?

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

[Read More] Top Stock Market News For Today March 22, 2022

Intel

Finally, we have Intel, one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world. Essentially, the company engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. Intel supplies microprocessors to some of the top computer manufacturers which include the likes of Dell (NYSE: DELL) and HP (NYSE: HPQ). That said, it also operates in other segments such as Mobileye and Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group. Recently, Intel announced the first phase of its plans to invest in the European Union over the next decade.

For starters, the initial plan includes an investment of $18.7 billion into a leading-edge semiconductor fab mega-site in Germany. Not only that, but the company also intends to create a new R&D and design hub in France and to invest in R&D, manufacturing, and foundry services in Ireland, Italy, Poland, and Spain. Evidently, Intel plans to bring its most sophisticated technology to Europe to create the next-generation European chip ecosystem. As such, it would hopefully address the need for a more balanced and resilient supply chain. Given these exciting developments, would you consider INTC stock a viable investment?

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

If you enjoyed this article and you’re interested in learning how to trade so you can have the best chance to profit consistently then you need to checkout this YouTube channel. CLICK HERE RIGHT NOW!!

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.