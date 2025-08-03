The Best Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now

Key Points Intuitive Surgical continues to lead the way in robotic surgical instruments.

If you're a growth-oriented investor like me, you've probably seen your portfolio experience its fair share of ups and downs the last few years. While the market has rebounded to new heights and many growth businesses have recovered spectacularly, results have varied by individual stock.

As always, it's important to look beyond a stock's price and see what's happening behind the scenes. A share price may be up or down for a good reason, but you need to understand the factors driving these movements before you hit the buy button.

On that note, here are two top growth stocks to consider if you have cash to invest right now.

1. Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) has been known for its pioneering role in robotic-assisted surgery with the da Vinci surgical system since its first platform was approved more than two decades ago. The da Vinci system provides surgeons with enhanced dexterity, precision, and control during minimally invasive procedures including thoracic, gynecologic, and general surgeries.

These systems allow for a wider range of motion than the human hand and wrist, translating surgeon movements into precise instrument actions within a patient's body. This is particularly helpful for complex procedures in confined spaces, but can also improve surgery outcomes, shorten recovery time, and reduce the risk of adverse complications.

Intuitive Surgical's revenue comes from three different sources: system sales, instruments and accessories, and services. What might be surprising is that Intuitive's most significant revenue stream is selling instruments and accessories such as forceps, scissors, scalpels, drapes, and vision products. Once a da Vinci system is installed in a hospital, each surgery performed using that system requires these specialized instruments and accessories, many of which are single-use or need to be replaced after a set number of uses.

Of course, as systems can cost $1 million or more apiece, one-time sales, as well as usage-based or lease-type sales of systems, are a key driver of revenue.

Finally, the services business encompasses the comprehensive support provided to customers, including installation, maintenance, and repair of surgical systems. Intuitive typically includes service contracts with the initial sale of a da Vinci system, providing ongoing revenue through annual fees. These contracts can vary in price depending on the system configuration and the scope of services included.

The company's new da Vinci 5 platform is now broadly available in the U.S., and limited launches are starting in Europe and Japan after receiving the necessary regulatory clearances. The da Vinci 5 system has been well-received so far, with over 100,000 procedures already performed since its initial approval in the U.S. in early 2024.

Intuitive Surgical's revenue growth for the first half of 2025 totaled $4.69 billion, a healthy 20% increase from the $3.9 billion it reported in the first half of 2024. Net income for the first six months of 2025 came to $1.4 billion, up 27% on a year-over-year basis. And the average consensus 12-month price target from analysts suggests a potential upside of approximately 20% from current share prices.

If you're a long-term investor who wants a piece of the action of a top-notch healthcare stock, definitely consider Intuitive Surgical.

2. Cava Group

Cava Group (NYSE: CAVA) is a fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant chain that offers customizable bowls, salads, and pitas with a focus on fresh, healthy ingredients. The company also produces and sells a line of Mediterranean dips, spreads, and dressings available in grocery stores. Cava has been a standout example of a fast-casual restaurant that's expanding gradually and strategically without sacrificing its financial health.

In fact, Cava's financials keep looking better and better. Revenue reached $329 million in the first quarter of its fiscal 2025, a 28% increase compared to the same period last year. Same-store sales also increased by 10.8% in Q1, while Cava opened 15 new restaurants in the three-month period alone. That rate of expansion brought its restaurant total to 382 locations across 26 states and the District of Columbia.

The company is also building a consistent track record of profitability. Its Q1 net income of nearly $26 million was almost double that of the previous year. And Cava is targeting 1,000 restaurants by 2032, a significant expansion of its current footprint.

Importantly, restaurant-level profit of $82.3 million was up 27.4% in Q1 on a year-over-year basis, and restaurant-level profit margin was 25.1%. These are impressive figures for a fast-casual restaurant that's still in the relatively early stages of its growth story.

Cava has shown resilience in navigating macroeconomic headwinds by focusing on strategic pricing, guest engagement, and operational excellence. The restaurant stock seems to be resonating with consumers, providing a strong value proposition in a sector of the restaurant industry that's highly competitive and fragmented.

If you have the risk appetite to invest in a business operating in a more cyclical consumer-facing space, Cava looks like a quality buy to consider right now.

