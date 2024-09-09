Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 9th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 9:
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH: This cruise company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.21 compared with 1.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL: This cruise-line company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.
Royal Caribbean Cruises has a PEG ratio of 1.73 compared with 2.04 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Powell Industries, Inc. POWL: This custom equipment manufacturer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.9% over the last 60 days.
Powell Industries has a PEG ratio of 0.89 compared with 1.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
