Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 8th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 8th:

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation GLDD: This dredging services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation Price and Consensus

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation price-consensus-chart | Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation Quote

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a PEG ratio of 0.96 compared with 4.89 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation Quote

PagerDuty, Inc. PD: This digital operations management company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

PagerDuty Price and Consensus

PagerDuty price-consensus-chart | PagerDuty Quote

PagerDuty has a PEG ratio of 1.00 compared with 1.95 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

PagerDuty PEG Ratio (TTM)

PagerDuty peg-ratio-ttm | PagerDuty Quote

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. MEG: This environmental services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 106.2% over the last 60 days.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. Quote

Montrose has a PEG ratio of 1.24 compared with 5.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (MEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PagerDuty (PD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.