Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 4th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 4th:

CSG Systems International, Inc. CSGS: This revenue management, digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

CSG Systems has a PEG ratio of 1.14 compared with 1.91 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR: This automated electronic broker a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Interactive Brokers has a PEG ratio of 1.15 compared with 1.37 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Unilever PLC UL: This fast-moving consumer goods company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Unilever has a PEG ratio of 1.95 compared with 2.86 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

