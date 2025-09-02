Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today September 2nd:

Montrose Environmental Group MEG: This company provides environmental services principally in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 89.2% over the last 60 days.

Montrose Environmental Group has a PEG ratio of 1.38 compared with 5.34 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Western Digital WDC: This company which is a leading developer and manufacturer of data storage devices and solutions based on NAND flash and hard disk drive technologies, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.

Western Digital has a PEG ratio of 0.90 compared with 2.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor ZWS: This company which is engaged in designing, procuring, manufacturing and marketing products which provide and improve water, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a PEG ratio of 2.43 compared with 5.34 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

