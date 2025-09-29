Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 29th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today September 29th:

Montrose Environmental Group MEG: This company provides environmental services principally in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 100% over the last 60 days.

Montrose Environmental Group has a PEG ratio of 1.13 compared with 5.11 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Micron Technology MU: This company which has established itself as one of the leading worldwide providers of semiconductor memory solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.1% over the last 60 days.

Micron Technology has a PEG ratio of 0.33 compared with 1.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock GLDD: This company which is the largest provider of dredging services in the US conducting business to maintain and deepen shipping channels, reclaim land from the ocean, and renourish storm damaged coastline, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a PEG ratio of 0.97 compared with 5.42 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

