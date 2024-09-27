News & Insights

Technology

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 27th

September 27, 2024 — 05:29 am EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks ->

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 27th:

Okta, Inc. OKTA: This identity solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Okta has a PEG ratio of 1.26 compared with 4.89 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of B.

CarGurus, Inc. CARG: This online automotive marketplace a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.

CarGurus has a PEG ratio of 1.04 compared with 1.08 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation PPC: This producer of fresh and frozen meat products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

Pilgrim’s Pride has a PEG ratio of 0.21 compared with 0.46 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

