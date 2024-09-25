Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 25th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 25th:

KT Corporation KT: This telecommunications and platform services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

KT has a PEG ratio of 0.73 compared with 1.04 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

CarGurus, Inc. CARG: This online automotive marketplace a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.

CarGurus has a PEG ratio of 1.05 compared with 1.08 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation PPC: This producer of fresh and frozen meat products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

Pilgrim’s Pride has a PEG ratio of 0.21 compared with 0.47 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

