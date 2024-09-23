Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 23rd:

CarGurus, Inc. CARG: This online automotive marketplace carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.

CarGurus has a PEG ratio of 1.07 compared with 1.09 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

AudioEye, Inc. AEYE: This company which provides internet content softwares and related services to Internet and other media a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27% over the last 60 days.

AudioEye has a PEG ratio of 2.18 compared with 45.05 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Unilever PLC UL: This fast-moving consumer goods company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Unilever has a PEG ratio of 1.94 compared with 2.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

