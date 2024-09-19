Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 19th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today September 19th:

Vertiv VRT: This company which provides digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Vertiv's has a PEG ratio of 1.15 compared with 3.73 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Pilgrim's Pride PPC: This company which is engaged in the processing, production, marketing and distribution of frozen, fresh as well as value-added chicken products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

Pilgrim's Pride has a PEG ratio of 0.21 compared with 0.48 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Carpenter Technology CRS: This company which is a producer and distributor of premium specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels as well as drilling tools, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.0% over the last 60 days.

Carpenter Technology's has a PEG ratio of 0.84 compared with 0.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.