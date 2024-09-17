Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 17th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today September 17th:

Carpenter Technology CRS: This company which is a producer and distributor of premium specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels as well as drilling tools, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.

Carpenter Technology's has a PEG ratio of 0.80 compared with 0.86 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Blue Bird BLBD: This company which is engaged in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and sale of school buses and related parts, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.8% over the last 60 days.

Blue Bird has a PEG ratio of 0.25 compared with 0.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

KT KT: This company which provides telecommunication services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

KT's has a PEG ratio of 0.75 compared with 1.04 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

