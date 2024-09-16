Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 16th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today September 16th:

CarGurus CARG: This online automotive marketplace which connects buyers and sellers of new and used cars, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.

CarGurus, Inc. Price and Consensus

CarGurus, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CarGurus, Inc. Quote

CarGurus has a PEG ratio of 1.03 compared with 1.08 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

CarGurus, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

CarGurus, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | CarGurus, Inc. Quote

Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH: This company which is a leading cruise line operator, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Price and Consensus

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Quote

Norwegian Cruise Line's has a PEG ratio of 0.24 compared with 1.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. peg-ratio-ttm | Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Quote

Charles River Associates CRAI: This company which is one of the leading global consulting firms, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.0% over the last 60 days.

Charles River Associates Price and Consensus

Charles River Associates price-consensus-chart | Charles River Associates Quote

Charles River Associates has a PEG ratio of 1.49 compared with 1.83 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Charles River Associates PEG Ratio (TTM)

Charles River Associates peg-ratio-ttm | Charles River Associates Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Charles River Associates (CRAI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CarGurus, Inc. (CARG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.