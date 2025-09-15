Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 15th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today September 15th:

Montrose Environmental Group MEG: This company provides environmental services principally in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 103.03% over the last 60 days.

Montrose Environmental Group has a PEG ratio of 1.22 compared with 5.09 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock GLDD: This company which is the largest provider of dredging services in the US conducting business to maintain and deepen shipping channels, reclaim land from the ocean, and renourish storm damaged coastline, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a PEG ratio of 0.99 compared with 5.07 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

KT KT: This company which provides telecommunication services that include mobile telecommunications services, telephone services, fixed-line and VoIP telephone services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

KT has a PEG ratio of 0.14 compared with 0.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

