Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 13th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 13:

Powell Industries, Inc. POWL: This custom equipment manufacturer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.9% over the last 60 days.

Powell Industries has a PEG ratio of 0.97 compared with 1.42 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH: This cruise company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.

Norwegian Cruise has a PEG ratio of 0.23 compared with 1.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

AppLovin Corporation APP: This software-based platform provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.1% over the last 60 days.

AppLovin has a PEG ratio of 1.41 compared with 3.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

