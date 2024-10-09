News & Insights

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 9th

October 09, 2024 — 09:14 am EDT

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today October 9th:

BRF BRFS: This Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.1% over the last 60 days.

BRF has a PEG ratio of 0.24 compared with 2.02 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Limbach LMB: This company which engineers, constructs and services the mechanical, plumbing, air conditioning, heating, building automation, electrical and control systems, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

Limbach has a PEG ratio of 2.63 compared with 2.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Okta OKTA: This company which is the world’s second largest end-to-end IT services provider and offers a broad array of professional services to clients in the global, commercial and government markets, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Okta has a PEG ratio of 1.82 compared with 2.8 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

