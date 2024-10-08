Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 8th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today October 8th:

JD.com JD: This company which operates as an online direct sales company in China, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.

JD.com, Inc. Price and Consensus

JD.com, Inc. price-consensus-chart | JD.com, Inc. Quote

JD.com has a PEG ratio of 0.67 compared with 2.97 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

JD.com, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

JD.com, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | JD.com, Inc. Quote

Charles River Associates CRAI: This leading global consulting firms which provides economic, financial and management consulting services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

Charles River Associates Price and Consensus

Charles River Associates price-consensus-chart | Charles River Associates Quote

Charles River Associates has a PEG ratio of 1.63 compared with 1.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Charles River Associates PEG Ratio (TTM)

Charles River Associates peg-ratio-ttm | Charles River Associates Quote

DXC Technology DXC: This company which is the world’s second largest end-to-end IT services provider and offers a broad array of professional services to clients in the global, commercial and government markets, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

DXC Technology Company. Price and Consensus

DXC Technology Company. price-consensus-chart | DXC Technology Company. Quote

DXC Technology has a PEG ratio of 1.82 compared with 2.8 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

DXC Technology Company. PEG Ratio (TTM)

DXC Technology Company. peg-ratio-ttm | DXC Technology Company. Quote

