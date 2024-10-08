Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 8th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today October 8th:
JD.com JD: This company which operates as an online direct sales company in China, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.
JD.com has a PEG ratio of 0.67 compared with 2.97 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Charles River Associates CRAI: This leading global consulting firms which provides economic, financial and management consulting services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.
Charles River Associates has a PEG ratio of 1.63 compared with 1.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
DXC Technology DXC: This company which is the world’s second largest end-to-end IT services provider and offers a broad array of professional services to clients in the global, commercial and government markets, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
DXC Technology has a PEG ratio of 1.82 compared with 2.8 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
