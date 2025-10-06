Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 6th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 6th:

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. MEG: This environmental services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 100% over the last 60 days.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. Quote

Montrose has a PEG ratio of 1.16 compared with 5.07 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. Quote

Ralph Lauren Corporation RL: This lifestyle products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Ralph Lauren Corporation Price and Consensus

Ralph Lauren Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ralph Lauren Corporation Quote

Ralph Lauren has a PEG ratio of 1.62 compared with 2.67 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Ralph Lauren Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Ralph Lauren Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Ralph Lauren Corporation Quote

Primoris Services Corporation PRIM: This infrastructure services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Primoris Services Corporation Price and Consensus

Primoris Services Corporation price-consensus-chart | Primoris Services Corporation Quote

Primoris Services has a PEG ratio of 2.18 compared with 5.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Primoris Services Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Primoris Services Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Primoris Services Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (MEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.