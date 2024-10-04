Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 4th

Teaser: BRFS, JD, and SBGI made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on October 4, 2024.
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 4:
BRF S.A. BRFS: This meat processing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.1% over the last 60 days.
BRF S.A. Price and Consensus
BRF S.A. price-consensus-chart | BRF S.A. Quote
BRF S.A. has a PEG ratio of 0.25 compared with 2.16 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
BRF S.A. PEG Ratio (TTM)
BRF S.A. peg-ratio-ttm | BRF S.A. Quote
JD.com, Inc. JD: This supply chain-based technology company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.
JD.com, Inc. Price and Consensus
JD.com, Inc. price-consensus-chart | JD.com, Inc. Quote
JD.com has a PEG ratio of 0.64 compared with 2.28 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
JD.com, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
JD.com, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | JD.com, Inc. Quote
Sinclair, Inc. SBGI: This media company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.9% over the last 60 days.
Sinclair, Inc. Price and Consensus
Sinclair, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sinclair, Inc. Quote
Sinclair has a PEG ratio of 0.13 compared with 2.25 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Sinclair, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Sinclair, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Sinclair, Inc. Quote
