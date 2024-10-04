Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 4th

Teaser: BRFS, JD, and SBGI made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on October 4, 2024.

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 4:

BRF S.A. BRFS: This meat processing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.1% over the last 60 days.

BRF S.A. Price and Consensus

BRF S.A. price-consensus-chart | BRF S.A. Quote

BRF S.A. has a PEG ratio of 0.25 compared with 2.16 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

BRF S.A. PEG Ratio (TTM)

BRF S.A. peg-ratio-ttm | BRF S.A. Quote

JD.com, Inc. JD: This supply chain-based technology company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.

JD.com, Inc. Price and Consensus

JD.com, Inc. price-consensus-chart | JD.com, Inc. Quote

JD.com has a PEG ratio of 0.64 compared with 2.28 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

JD.com, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

JD.com, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | JD.com, Inc. Quote

Sinclair, Inc. SBGI: This media company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.9% over the last 60 days.

Sinclair, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sinclair, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sinclair, Inc. Quote

Sinclair has a PEG ratio of 0.13 compared with 2.25 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Sinclair, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Sinclair, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Sinclair, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Sinclair, Inc. (SBGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BRF S.A. (BRFS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JD.com, Inc. (JD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.