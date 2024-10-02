Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 2:

The Progressive Corporation PGR: This insurance holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

The Progressive Corporation Price and Consensus

The Progressive Corporation price-consensus-chart | The Progressive Corporation Quote

The Progressive Corporation has a PEG ratio of 0.71 compared with 1.36 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

The Progressive Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

The Progressive Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | The Progressive Corporation Quote

BRF S.A. BRFS: This meat processing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.1% over the last 60 days.

BRF S.A. Price and Consensus

BRF S.A. price-consensus-chart | BRF S.A. Quote

BRF S.A. has a PEG ratio of 0.25 compared with 2.65 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

BRF S.A. PEG Ratio (TTM)

BRF S.A. peg-ratio-ttm | BRF S.A. Quote

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL: This infrastructure and solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Quote

Sterling Infrastructure has a PEG ratio of 1.71 compared with 1.82 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BRF S.A. (BRFS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.