Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 25th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 25:

BRF S.A. BRFS: This meat processing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.6% over the last 60 days.

BRF S.A. has a PEG ratio of 0.25 compared with 2.12 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

The Progressive Corporation PGR: This insurance holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

The Progressive Corporation has a PEG ratio of 0.68 compared with 1.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS: This specialty metals company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days

Carpenter Technology Corporation has a PEG ratio of 0.80 compared with 0.84 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

