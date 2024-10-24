Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 24th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 24:

Okta, Inc. OKTA: This identity verification company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Okta, Inc. Price and Consensus

Okta, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Okta, Inc. Quote

Okta has a PEG ratio of 1.23 compared with 2.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Okta, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Okta, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Okta, Inc. Quote

The Gap, Inc. GAP: This apparel retail company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days

The Gap, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Gap, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Gap, Inc. Quote

The Gap has a PEG ratio of 1.24 compared with 2.22 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

The Gap, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

The Gap, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | The Gap, Inc. Quote

Chewy, Inc. CHWY: This pure-play e-commerce company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.5% over the last 60 days.

Chewy Price and Consensus

Chewy price-consensus-chart | Chewy Quote

Chewy has a PEG ratio of 0.79 compared with 2.04 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Chewy PEG Ratio (TTM)

Chewy peg-ratio-ttm | Chewy Quote

