Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 24th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 24:
Okta, Inc. OKTA: This identity verification company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
Okta, Inc. Price and Consensus
Okta, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Okta, Inc. Quote
Okta has a PEG ratio of 1.23 compared with 2.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Okta, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Okta, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Okta, Inc. Quote
The Gap, Inc. GAP: This apparel retail company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days
The Gap, Inc. Price and Consensus
The Gap, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Gap, Inc. Quote
The Gap has a PEG ratio of 1.24 compared with 2.22 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
The Gap, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
The Gap, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | The Gap, Inc. Quote
Chewy, Inc. CHWY: This pure-play e-commerce company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.5% over the last 60 days.
Chewy Price and Consensus
Chewy price-consensus-chart | Chewy Quote
Chewy has a PEG ratio of 0.79 compared with 2.04 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Chewy PEG Ratio (TTM)
Chewy peg-ratio-ttm | Chewy Quote
