Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today October 22nd:

JD.com JD: This company which operates as an online direct sales company in China, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

JD.com has a PEG ratio of 0.57 compared with 2.01 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Okta OKTA: This company which is the world’s second largest end-to-end IT services provider and offers a broad array of professional services to clients in the global, commercial and government markets, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Okta has a PEG ratio of 1.24 compared with 2.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ZIM: This company provides container shipping and related services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 143.9% over the last 60 days.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a PEG ratio of 0.05 compared with 0.38 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.