Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 1st

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 1:

CarGurus, Inc. CARG: This online automotive marketplace a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.

CarGurus has a PEG ratio of 1.05 compared with 1.09 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Okta, Inc. OKTA: This identity solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Okta, Inc. has a PEG ratio of 1.24 compared with 3.93 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Unilever PLC UL: This fast-moving consumer goods company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% 0ver the last 60 days.

Unilever PLC has a PEG ratio of 1.97 compared with 2.92 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

