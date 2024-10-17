Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 17th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 17th:

H&R Block, Inc. HRB: This DIY tax return preparation services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

H&R Block, Inc. Price and Consensus

H&R Block, Inc. price-consensus-chart | H&R Block, Inc. Quote

H&R Block has a PEG ratio of 0.93 compared with 1.08 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

H&R Block, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

H&R Block, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | H&R Block, Inc. Quote

Unilever PLC UL: This This fast-moving consumer goods company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Unilever PLC Price and Consensus

Unilever PLC price-consensus-chart | Unilever PLC Quote

Unilever has a PEG ratio of 1.90 compared with 2.89 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Unilever PLC PEG Ratio (TTM)

Unilever PLC peg-ratio-ttm | Unilever PLC Quote

Leonardo DRS, Inc. DRS: This electronic products and systems, and military support services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

Leonardo DRS, Inc. Price and Consensus

Leonardo DRS, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Leonardo DRS, Inc. Quote

Leonardo DRS has a PEG ratio of 1.83 compared with 1.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Leonardo DRS, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Leonardo DRS, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Leonardo DRS, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

