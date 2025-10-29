Best Growth Stocks to Buy for Oct. 29th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today Oct. 29th:

Lam Research LRCX: This company which supplies wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Lam Research has a PEG ratio of 1.64 compared with 3.73 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Fox FOX: This company which produces and distributes news, sports and entertainment content, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

Fox has a PEG ratio of 1.31 compared with 2.37 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR CIB: This company which provides a range of financial products and services to diversified individual, corporate, institutional and government customer base throughout Colombia, Latin America and the Caribbean region, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR has a PEG ratio of 1.12 compared with 2.85 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

