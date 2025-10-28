Best Growth Stocks to Buy for Oct. 28th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today Oct. 28th:

Universal Health Services UHS: This company which owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and radiation oncology centers, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Universal Health Services has a PEG ratio of 0.86 compared with 1.02 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Micron Technology MU: This company which one of the leading worldwide providers of semiconductor memory solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.3% over the last 60 days.

Micron Technology has a PEG ratio of 0.48 compared with 1.32 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Skillsoft SKIL: This company which delivers digital learning, training and talent solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 240.9% over the last 60 days.

Skillsoft has a PEG ratio of 0.49 compared with 0.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

