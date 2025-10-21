Best Growth Stocks to Buy for Oct. 21

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, Oct. 21:

Skillsoft Corp. SKIL: This instructor-led training services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 240.9% over the last 60 days.

Skillsoft has a PEG ratio of 0.47 compared with 0.93 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Lam Research Corporation LRCX: This company that manufactures and services semiconductor equipments carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3% over the last 60 days.

Lam Research has a PEG ratio of 1.72 compared with 3.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Ultrapar Participaçoes S.A. UGP: This distributor of liquefied petroleum gas, gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil and kerosene etc. carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Ultrapar has a PEG ratio of 2.01 compared with 2.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

