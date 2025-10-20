Best Growth Stocks to Buy for Oct. 20

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, Oct. 20:

Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN: This consumer products retailer and wholesaler carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. Price and Consensus

Urban Outfitters, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Urban Outfitters, Inc. Quote

Urban Outfitters has a PEG ratio of 1.05 compared with 1.67 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Urban Outfitters, Inc. Quote

Micron Technology, Inc. MU: This memory and storage products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.1% over the last 60 days.

Micron Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Micron Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Micron Technology, Inc. Quote

Micron Technology has a PEG ratio of 0.43 compared with 1.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Micron Technology, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Micron Technology, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Micron Technology, Inc. Quote

Western Digital Corporation WDC: This data storage devices and solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Western Digital Corporation Price and Consensus

Western Digital Corporation price-consensus-chart | Western Digital Corporation Quote

Western Digital has a PEG ratio of 0.98 compared with 2.29 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Western Digital Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Western Digital Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Western Digital Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.