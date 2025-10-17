Best Growth Stocks to Buy for Oct. 17th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today Oct. 17th:

Ultrapar Participacoes UGP: This major Brazilian industrial group which is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. Price and Consensus

Ultrapar Participacoes has a PEG ratio of 1.98 compared with 2.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Skillsoft SKIL: This company which delivers digital learning, training and talent solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 240.9% over the last 60 days.

Skillsoft Corp. Price and Consensus

Skillsoft has a PEG ratio of 0.43 compared with 0.99 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Skillsoft Corp. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Western Digital WDC: This company which is a leading developer and manufacturer of data storage devices and solutions based on NAND flash and hard disk drive technologies, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Western Digital Corporation Price and Consensus

Western Digital has a PEG ratio of 0.98 compared with 2.31 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Western Digital Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

