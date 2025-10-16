Best Growth Stocks to Buy for Oct. 16th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today Oct. 16th:

Montrose Environmental Group MEG: This company provides environmental services principally in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. Quote

Montrose Environmental Group has a PEG ratio of 1.18 compared with 5.08 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. Quote

Seagate Technology STX: This data storage technology and infrastructure solutions company, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC Price and Consensus

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC price-consensus-chart | Seagate Technology Holdings PLC Quote

Seagate Technology has a PEG ratio of 0.87 compared with 1.37 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC PEG Ratio (TTM)

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC peg-ratio-ttm | Seagate Technology Holdings PLC Quote

Urban Outfitters URBN: This lifestyle specialty retailer that offers fashion apparel and accessories, footwear, home decor and gifts products., carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. Price and Consensus

Urban Outfitters, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Urban Outfitters, Inc. Quote

Urban Outfitters has a PEG ratio of 1.07 compared with 1.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Urban Outfitters, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (MEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.