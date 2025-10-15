Best Growth Stocks to Buy for Oct. 15th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today Oct. 15th:

Micron Technology MU: This company which has established itself as one of the leading worldwide providers of semiconductor memory solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.1% over the last 60 days.

Micron Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Micron Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Micron Technology, Inc. Quote

Micron Technology has a PEG ratio of 0.40 compared with 1.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Micron Technology, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Micron Technology, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Micron Technology, Inc. Quote

Western Digital WDC: This company which is a leading developer and manufacturer of data storage devices and solutions based on NAND flash and hard disk drive technologies, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Western Digital Corporation Price and Consensus

Western Digital Corporation price-consensus-chart | Western Digital Corporation Quote

Western Digital has a PEG ratio of 0.88 compared with 2.29 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Western Digital Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Western Digital Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Western Digital Corporation Quote

Skillsoft SKIL: This company which delivers digital learning, training and talent solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Skillsoft Corp. Price and Consensus

Skillsoft Corp. price-consensus-chart | Skillsoft Corp. Quote

Skillsoft has a PEG ratio of 0.40 compared with 0.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Skillsoft Corp. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Skillsoft Corp. peg-ratio-ttm | Skillsoft Corp. Quote

