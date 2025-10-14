Best Growth Stocks to Buy for Oct. 14th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today Oct. 14th:

Ultrapar Participacoes UGP: This major Brazilian industrial group which is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Ultrapar Participacoes has a PEG ratio of 11.13 compared with 18.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Skillsoft SKIL: This company which delivers digital learning, training and talent solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 240.9% over the last 60 days.

Skillsoft has a PEG ratio of 0.40 compared with 0.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Seagate Technology STX: This data storage technology and infrastructure solutions company, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

Seagate Technology has a PEG ratio of 0.87 compared with 1.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Scoreof B.

