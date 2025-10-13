Best Growth Stocks to Buy for Oct. 13th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today Oct. 13th:

Montrose Environmental Group MEG: This company provides environmental services principally in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

Montrose Environmental Group has a PEG ratio of 1.12 compared with 4.86 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Fox FOX: This company which produces and distributes news, sports and entertainment content, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Fox has a PEG ratio of 1.26 compared with 2.44 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Five9 FIVN: This company which offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

Five9 has a PEG ratio of 0.53 compared with 0.62 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

