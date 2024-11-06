Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 6th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 6th:

Twilio Inc. TWLO: This customer engagement platform solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Twilio Inc. Price and Consensus

Twilio Inc. price-consensus-chart | Twilio Inc. Quote

Twilio has a PEG ratio of 0.59 compared with 44.37 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Twilio Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Twilio Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Twilio Inc. Quote

Interface, Inc. TILE: This modular carpet products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Interface, Inc. Price and Consensus

Interface, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Interface, Inc. Quote

Interface has a PEG ratio of 1.14 compared with 1.28 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Interface, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Interface, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Interface, Inc. Quote

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ZIM: This company that provides shipping containers and related services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Price and Consensus

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. price-consensus-chart | ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Quote

ZIM has a PEG ratio of 0.04 compared with 0.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. peg-ratio-ttm | ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Interface, Inc. (TILE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.