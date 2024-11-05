Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 5th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 5th:

Brinker International, Inc. EAT: This franchisor of casual dining restaurants carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

Brinker has a PEG ratio of 1.25 compared with 3.07 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. GBX: This railroad freight car equipment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

Greenbrier has a PEG ratio of 0.49 compared with 1.53 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. LTM: This passenger and cargo air transportation services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 18.7% over the last 60 days.

LATAM has a PEG ratio of 0.75 compared with 1.15 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

