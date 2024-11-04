Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 4th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 4th:

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation PPC: This producer of fresh and frozen meat products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Pilgrim's Pride has a PEG ratio of 0.20 compared with 0.46 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Booking Holdings Inc. BKNG: This online restaurant and travel reservation and related services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

Booking Holdings has a PEG ratio of 1.49 compared with 1.63 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ZIM: This company that provides shipping containers and related services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

ZIM has a PEG ratio of 0.04 compared with 0.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

