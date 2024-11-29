Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 29th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 29:

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. ICAGY: This transportation company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA Price and Consensus

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA price-consensus-chart | International Consolidated Airlines Group SA Quote

International Consolidated Airlines Group has a PEG ratio of 0.77 compared with 1.37 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA PEG Ratio (TTM)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA peg-ratio-ttm | International Consolidated Airlines Group SA Quote

Dropbox, Inc. DBX: This content collaboration platform provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Dropbox, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dropbox, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dropbox, Inc. Quote

Dropbox has a PEG ratio of 0.98 compared with 1.12 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Dropbox, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Dropbox, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Dropbox, Inc. Quote

Ingredion Incorporated INGR: This corn processing and ingredients company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Ingredion Incorporated Price and Consensus

Ingredion Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Ingredion Incorporated Quote

Ingredionhas a PEG ratio of 1.26 compared with 2.28 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Ingredion Incorporated PEG Ratio (TTM)

Ingredion Incorporated peg-ratio-ttm | Ingredion Incorporated Quote

