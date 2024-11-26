Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 26th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 26:

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. ICAGY: This transportation company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

International Consolidated Airlines Group has a PEG ratio of 5.78 compared with 15.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Dropbox, Inc. DBX: This content collaboration platform provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Dropbox has a PEG ratio of 11.70 compared with 41.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Ingredion Incorporated INGR: This corn processing and ingredients company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Ingredionhas a PEG ratio of 13.32 compared with 22.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

