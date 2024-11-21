Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 20th (Revised)

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 20:

Interface, Inc. TILE: This modular carpet products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Interface has a PEG ratio of 1.21 compared with 1.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Brinker International, Inc. EAT: This franchisor of casual dining restaurants carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19% over the last 60 days.

Brinker International has a PEG ratio of 1.35 compared with 5.28 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Vertiv Holdings Co VRT: This digital infrastructure solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Vertiv Holdings has a PEG ratio of 1.53 compared with 12.81 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

(We are reissuing this article to correct a mistake. The original article, issued on November 20, 2024, should no longer be relied upon.)

