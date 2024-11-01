Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 1st

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today November 1st:

BRF BRFS: This Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

BRF has a PEG ratio of 0.26 compared with 2.09 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

The Greenbrier Companies GBX: This company which is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

The Greenbrier Companies has a PEG ratio of 0.49 compared with 1.6 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ZIM: This company provides container shipping and related services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a PEG ratio of 0.04 compared with 0.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

