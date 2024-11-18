Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 18th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 18:

Brinker International, Inc. EAT: This franchisor of casual dining restaurants carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19% over the last 60 days

Brinker International has a PEG ratio of 1.30 compared with 9.53 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Interface, Inc. TILE: This modular carpet products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Interface has a PEG ratio of 1.22 compared with 1.29 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Vertiv Holdings Co VRT: This company that provides shipping containers and related services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Vertiv Holdings has a PEG ratio of 1.31 compared with 12.46 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

