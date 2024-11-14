Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 14th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 14:
Interface, Inc. TILE: This modular carpet products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.
Interface, Inc. Price and Consensus
Interface, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Interface, Inc. Quote
Interface has a PEG ratio of 1.25 compared with 1.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Interface, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Interface, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Interface, Inc. Quote
Brinker International, Inc. EAT: This franchisor of casual dining restaurants carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17% over the last 60 days
Brinker International, Inc. Price and Consensus
Brinker International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Brinker International, Inc. Quote
Brinker International has a PEG ratio of 1.34 compared with 9.91 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Brinker International, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Brinker International, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Brinker International, Inc. Quote
Vertiv Holdings Co VRT: This company that provides shipping containers and related services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
Vertiv Holdings Co. Price and Consensus
Vertiv Holdings Co. price-consensus-chart | Vertiv Holdings Co. Quote
Vertiv Holdings has a PEG ratio of 1.34 compared with 14.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Vertiv Holdings Co. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Vertiv Holdings Co. peg-ratio-ttm | Vertiv Holdings Co. Quote
